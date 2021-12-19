SCHEIB - Jeanette M.(nee Feitshans)December 17, 2021, at age 91. Beloved wife of Robert N. Scheib; loving mother of Deborah (late Anthony) Rader, Sandra Montville, Joanne (Douglas) Harrell and the late Patricia Ayres; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and 17 adored great-grandchildren; dear sister of Doris (late Harold) Bohn and the late Donald Feitshans; caring sister-in-law of Herbert Scheib and Charles (Christina) Scheib. Jeanette was a life long resident of Akron, NY and formerly active in Girl Scouts of America, St. Martha's Ladies Guild at St. Paul's Church and blanket making for the Linus Project. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch and gardening. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, January 6th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at