Of Kenmore, entered into rest September 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Thomas. Devoted mother of Donna (late Joseph) Sardo, Gary Thomas, and the late Deborah Sheffield. Adored grandmother of Nicole Sardo, Deonna (Christian) Townsend, Anthony Sardo, Brenna (Joseph) Nye and Sara Thomas. Cherished great-grandmother of Joey, Nina, Maddy, Christian and Gianna. Loving daughter of the late Sabatino and Rose Montemaggiore. Dear sister of Mary (late Norm) Dillon and Patricia (William) Stelmack. Jeanette is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and other dear relatives and friends. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Sunday from 12-2 PM and 5-7 PM where a funeral service will take place Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the angels at the Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Dear Donna and Gary, So sorry for your heart felt pain. Jenny was a wonderful person. Fond childhood memories of her.
Kathy DELGATTO DiCillo
Friend
September 24, 2021
