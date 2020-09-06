Menu
Jeanne Ann DORAN
DORAN - Jeanne Ann (nee Flett)
August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David J. Doran of Williamsville. Born in Buffalo, NY on June 3, 1937. Dear mother of David M., Susan M. (Dye), Daniel P. and Brian C.; beloved sister to Paul Flett and her late brother Jack Flett; predeceased by her parents John H. and Dorothy Flett; survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins; grandmother to Molly, Erin and Conor Doran and Lulu and Dorothy Dye. A Celebration of Jeanne's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions in Jeanne's name can be directed to the American Heart Association at www.donate.heart.org


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
