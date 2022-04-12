Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanne H. ARCHER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
Send Flowers
ARCHER - Jeanne H.
(nee Hefner)
April 10, 2022, of Alden, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Hobson Archer, Sr.; devoted mother of Hobson (late Deborah) Archer, Jr. and Nancy (Mark) Pinkowski; loving grandmother of Deanna (Jason) Bree ser, Alyssa (Josh) Pinkowski, William (Sarah) Archer and Ryan (Lucy) Pinkowski; great-grandmother of Hunter, Amelia, Oliver, Cecelia and Jackson; dear sister of Dorothy Elsaesser and Deanna Hefner; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday (TODAY) from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7540 Clinton St., Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10:00 AM at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Apr
12
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Apr
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Annunciation
7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.