ARCHER - Jeanne H.
(nee Hefner)
April 10, 2022, of Alden, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Hobson Archer, Sr.; devoted mother of Hobson (late Deborah) Archer, Jr. and Nancy (Mark) Pinkowski; loving grandmother of Deanna (Jason) Bree ser, Alyssa (Josh) Pinkowski, William (Sarah) Archer and Ryan (Lucy) Pinkowski; great-grandmother of Hunter, Amelia, Oliver, Cecelia and Jackson; dear sister of Dorothy Elsaesser and Deanna Hefner; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday (TODAY) from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7540 Clinton St., Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10:00 AM at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 12, 2022.