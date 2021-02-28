BUCZKOWSKI - Jeanne F.
(nee Geary)
Of West Seneca, NY, February 20, 2021. Dearest mother of Pam, Joelle, Jerry, and the late infant Mary; grandmother of Jessica, Jerry, Michael and Madison; great-grandmother of Sofia, Bo and Isabella; daughter of the late Eugene F. and Dorothy M. (Laughlin) Geary; sister of JoAnne (late Stan) Buczkowski, Peter (Cheryl) Geary, Dorothy (Dennis) Turkasz, and the late Paul (JoAnne) Geary; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.