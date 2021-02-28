Menu
Jeanne F. BUCZKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
BUCZKOWSKI - Jeanne F.
(nee Geary)
Of West Seneca, NY, February 20, 2021. Dearest mother of Pam, Joelle, Jerry, and the late infant Mary; grandmother of Jessica, Jerry, Michael and Madison; great-grandmother of Sofia, Bo and Isabella; daughter of the late Eugene F. and Dorothy M. (Laughlin) Geary; sister of JoAnne (late Stan) Buczkowski, Peter (Cheryl) Geary, Dorothy (Dennis) Turkasz, and the late Paul (JoAnne) Geary; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
I can´t believe it has been a a year of Jeanne´s passing. My thoughts are with you, thinking of your enjoyment s in Life and I knew you loved your Baseball Jean and Baseball season is Beginning!!!
Marcy Buczkowski
February 24, 2022
My Prayers and Thoughts are with the Family on the lose of their Mom. May you all have the strength to get through your lose . Always remember the good times you had!
Marcy Buczkowski
March 8, 2021
