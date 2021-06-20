Menu
Jeanne L. GORNEY
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
GORNEY - Jeanne L.
(nee Daley)
Of Alden, NY. June 15, 2021. Wife of the late Bruce; cherished mother of Beth (Stephen) Olson and Jason (Jennifer); loving grandmother of Tate, Jacob, Nolan, Brooke and Finley; adored sister of Robert (Sandra) Daley and predeceased by Janet, Joanne and John; also survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and her beloved Zeus. Family will be present Monday 3-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, 10 AM at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or any local animal shelter. Condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Saint John XXIII Catholic Church
1 Arcade St., West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beth and Jason, she has a beautiful family. No matter how old we are, it´s never easy to lose a parent. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve.
Andrea Hoffower
Work
June 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jeanne. She was a sweetheart and we were cheerleaders together at West Seneca West. She will be missed.
Lynne Cotton ( Piechocki)
Friend
June 20, 2021
To Jeanne my forever friend. I will love you forever. To Beth and Jason, words cannot express how much I grieve with you. You are in my prayers.
Trish Doty Mertens
Friend
June 20, 2021
Beth and Jason, I have no words for how deeply sorry I am. Everyone in our family Loved Jean so much. A Lifelong friend of my sister Trish. She was a beautiful human being. She even joined us on a couple of our "Sister Trips". She will be missed. Rest in Peace Jean.
Sue (Doty) Onetto
Friend
June 20, 2021
