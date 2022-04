GORNEY - Jeanne L.(nee Daley)Of Alden, NY. June 15, 2021. Wife of the late Bruce; cherished mother of Beth (Stephen) Olson and Jason (Jennifer); loving grandmother of Tate, Jacob, Nolan, Brooke and Finley; adored sister of Robert (Sandra) Daley and predeceased by Janet, Joanne and John; also survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and her beloved Zeus. Family will be present Monday 3-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, 10 AM at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or any local animal shelter. Condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com