GORNEY - Jeanne L.
(nee Daley)
Of Alden, NY. June 15, 2021. Wife of the late Bruce; cherished mother of Beth (Stephen) Olson and Jason (Jennifer); loving grandmother of Tate, Jacob, Nolan, Brooke and Finley; adored sister of Robert (Sandra) Daley and predeceased by Janet, Joanne and John; also survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and her beloved Zeus. Family will be present Monday 3-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, 10 AM at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
or any local animal shelter. Condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.