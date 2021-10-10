Menu
Jeanne Marie HUGHES
HUGHES - Jeanne Marie (nee Murphy)
September 29, 2021, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away in Dallas, TX. Wife of the late William T. Hughes; mother of Carol (Chuck) Mager, William Jr., Jerry (Richard Curtin) of Alpine, TX, Terrence of West Seneca, NY and the late Brian; grandmother of Kelly (Jeff) Locher, Nicole (Greg) Frazier, Brooke and Sean Hughes; great-grandmother of Alexander, Camryn Locher, Maggie and Lucas Frazier; daughter of the late Sarah and Henry Murphy; close friend of Cheryl Hudson. She will be interred with her husband, William T., October 14, 2021 at 11 AM in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
