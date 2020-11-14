Menu
Jeanne L. MEILER
1951 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1951
DIED
November 12, 2020
MEILER - Jeanne L.
(nee Jackson)
November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of George R.; loving mother Gwen (Richard) Duderwick and Gretchen (John) Zimmerman; dearest grandmother of Laura, Hannah, Kyle and Jakob; sister of Chuck (Joanne), Ed (Peggy), Mary, Joe (Barb), Ellen (late Bill), Ann (Carol), Bill (Donna), Fran and Clare; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel's RC Church, Elma, NY, Monday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. NO prior visitation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Gabriel’s RC Church
, Elma, New York
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Judi Schrader Wojcik
Classmate
November 13, 2020
I will forever miss you my friend. Fly high with the Angels!
Lorna Barber
Friend
November 13, 2020
This woman is going to leave all of us with holes in our hearts love her so much the memories i have i will hold very tight
Lindsey Parrinello
Family
November 13, 2020