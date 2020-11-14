MEILER - Jeanne L.
(nee Jackson)
November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of George R.; loving mother Gwen (Richard) Duderwick and Gretchen (John) Zimmerman; dearest grandmother of Laura, Hannah, Kyle and Jakob; sister of Chuck (Joanne), Ed (Peggy), Mary, Joe (Barb), Ellen (late Bill), Ann (Carol), Bill (Donna), Fran and Clare; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel's RC Church, Elma, NY, Monday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. NO prior visitation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 14, 2020.