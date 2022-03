LAWLESS-WEBER - Jeanne M. (nee O'brian)December 12, 2021, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Weber and Thomas Lawless; loving mother of Thomas (Pamela Weber) Lawless and Jeanne (Kurt) Zuk; cherished grandma of Jaime Montante (Kevin Flierl), Erin (Kevin) Zack, Shauna (Erik) Zorich and Caitlin (Kellen) Owen and adored great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Rita Sorensen; caring aunt of Brad Sorensen. The family will be present on Tuesday, January 4, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Jeanne held an MSW degree from Buffalo State College and was employed at Compass House, a Buffalo not for profit social service organization supporting at-risk youth and teens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass House, 370 Linwood Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14209. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com