Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanne M. LAWLESS-WEBER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
LAWLESS-WEBER - Jeanne M. (nee O'brian)
December 12, 2021, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Weber and Thomas Lawless; loving mother of Thomas (Pamela Weber) Lawless and Jeanne (Kurt) Zuk; cherished grandma of Jaime Montante (Kevin Flierl), Erin (Kevin) Zack, Shauna (Erik) Zorich and Caitlin (Kellen) Owen and adored great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Rita Sorensen; caring aunt of Brad Sorensen. The family will be present on Tuesday, January 4, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Jeanne held an MSW degree from Buffalo State College and was employed at Compass House, a Buffalo not for profit social service organization supporting at-risk youth and teens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass House, 370 Linwood Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14209. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jan
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dear Jeanne, Kurt and family, so sorry to read of your Mom´s passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I always remember how your notes bailed Dennis and me out in philosophy, Jeanne, and the roses we then had delivered to you in the Student Center!
Jim McLane
December 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God bless you with His comfort and peace.
Pam Daniels
December 19, 2021
Tom & Pamela Very Sorry for the loss of your Mother and mother in law Prayers to the entire Family God Speed
Bill Herzog
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results