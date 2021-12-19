LAWLESS-WEBER - Jeanne M. (nee O'brian)
December 12, 2021, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Weber and Thomas Lawless; loving mother of Thomas (Pamela Weber) Lawless and Jeanne (Kurt) Zuk; cherished grandma of Jaime Montante (Kevin Flierl), Erin (Kevin) Zack, Shauna (Erik) Zorich and Caitlin (Kellen) Owen and adored great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Rita Sorensen; caring aunt of Brad Sorensen. The family will be present on Tuesday, January 4, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Jeanne held an MSW degree from Buffalo State College and was employed at Compass House, a Buffalo not for profit social service organization supporting at-risk youth and teens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass House, 370 Linwood Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14209. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.