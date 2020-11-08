Wohlfeil - Jeanne M.
November 2, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved mother of Erica and Daniel Wrobel; cherished daughter of Richard and the late Joyce Wohlfeil; dear sister of Margaret (Anthony) Cavalieri, Catherine Wohlfeil and Cynthia (Jon) Miskell; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at 11AM at the Love Joy Church, 5423 Genesee Street, Lancaster. Please assemble at the church. Jeanne was a 2nd Degree Black Belt. She touched many lives as an English Teacher, Martial Arts Instructor and Paralegal. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY. Please share your condolences online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.