Mitri - Jeanne Elizabeth

Of Kenmore, NY, passed away on June 17, 2021, at the age of 67. She was born Jeanne Elizabeth Zemke in Buffalo, NY, to Donald Clifford and Sally Ann Zemke on March 23, 1954. Jeanne will always be remembered and leaves behind many friends and family who loved her. Ms. Mitri was preceded in death by a son, Frank Mitri. She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Mitri, one son, Christopher Mitri and wife Heather; and two grandchildren, Calisty and Sheldon Mitri.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.