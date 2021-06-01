In my early days of journalism this young reporter worked the 4 am to noon shift writing radio and television News for WBEN A,M and TV from the Editorial room's 2nd floor office of the Buffalo Evening News. At that time Jeannie headed up the group of copy kids, who assisted all editors and reporters.Her lovely smile, sweet voice and professional manner was a joy for all. Many years later she was a loyal fiend of my parents and their annual Columbus Day banquets. So sorry for her passing.

Fran Lucca Work June 1, 2021