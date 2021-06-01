RAY - Jeanne L. of Hamburg, NY, May 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Ray; survived by sister Lorraine Sprissler; nephew Greg (Kathy) Sprissler. Devoted god-child Susan (Joseph) Luciano. Dearest friend Lisa Muelbauer and the late Dureen Miller. Jeanne was Secretary to the Editor for the Buffalo News for 48 years. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, June 2, at 9:30 in St. Rose Lima RC Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice or SPCA.
Saddened to hear of the passing of this always fun lady. May the memories of fun times sustain those left behind. Rest in peace.
Mike & Sue Blum
Friend
June 13, 2021
In my early days of journalism this young reporter worked the 4 am to noon shift writing radio and television News for WBEN A,M and TV from the Editorial room's 2nd floor office of the Buffalo Evening News. At that time Jeannie headed up the group of copy kids, who assisted
all editors and reporters.Her lovely smile, sweet voice and professional manner was a joy for all. Many years later she was a loyal fiend of my parents and their annual Columbus Day banquets. So sorry for her passing.
Fran Lucca
Work
June 1, 2021
Thank you Jeanne for all my childhood summer memories and countless laughs. I definitely get my love for animals from you. Missing you and your spirit every holiday. Wishing you all the cats, dogs, and furry friend love up there Give me darlin´ a big hug for me