Shagott - Jeanne M. (nee Petrement) Of Blasdell, NY, passed peacefully on June 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Edward Shagott; loving mother of Eric and Lisa Shagott; cherished grandma of Nicole (Mark) Pietrocarlo and Evan Shagott; adored great-grandma of Oscar; also survived by sisters in France, nieces, and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
It has been many years since I have seen Jeanne. She was a friend and bowling buddy to me and my late aunt (Ruth Damon). I am so sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.
Sally (Mix) Kolenac
July 9, 2021
Many years have passed but we remember
Jeanne as a friend . Our condolences to Ed for her and our prayers . Rest in Peace