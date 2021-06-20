SMITH - Jeanne
June 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Walter Smith; loving mother of Kathleen Swieck, Martha (Joel) Snyder, Wally (Carole) Smith, Michael Smith, Stephen (Tom Conroy) Smith, David (Sharon) Smith, Maureen (Bill) Richer, Jeannie (Jeff) Perdziak, Gregory Smith, Theresa Smith, Brian (Stephanie) Smith and Margaret (Patrick) Hitzges; also survived by 22 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held Sunday, June 27, 2-5 PM, at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051, with a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, June 28, 10 AM, at St. Mary's Chapel, Swormville, please assemble at the church 9:45 AM. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.