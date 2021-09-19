ULRICH - Jeanne M.
(nee Emendorfer)
Of Clarence Center, NY, entered into rest on September 17, 2021. Born in Lockport, NY to Edward M. and Mildred (nee Suthers) Emendorfer. Beloved wife of Frederick W. Ulrich; devoted mother of Scott W. (Tammy) Ulrich of Williamsville, NY and Jacqueline A. Wekenmann of Statesville, NC; cherished grandmother of Melanie and Torrie Ulrich and Anthony, Lauren and Lindsey Wekenmann; dear sister of Sally B. McKnight of Lockport, NY and the late Sue A. (John E.) Long and Michael E. Emendorfer; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Jeanne graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Lockport, NY and D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY. She taught at John Pound Elementary School in Lockport, NY and taught religious education at St. Mary's Church, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, and also in Florida and South Carolina. Jeanne was a member of Julie's Mission in South Carolina, Children's Hospital in Buffalo, NY and St. Mary's Church in Swormville, NY. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends from Florida and South Carolina. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Church (new church), 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY 14051 on Friday (September 24, 2021) at 12 Noon. Please assemble at church. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Committal Service at Cold Springs Cemetery, 4849 Cold Springs Rd. (corner of Chestnut Ridge Rd.), Lockport, NY 14094 on Saturday (September 25, 2021), at 12 Noon. Please assemble at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church, Swormville, NY. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.