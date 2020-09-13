VILARDO - Jeanne
(nee Gambino)
Beloved wife of Hon. Lawrence J. Vilardo; loving mother of Dr. Brigid (Patrick) Vilardo Lyons, Lauren Marie (John Burton) and Alexander D. (Jillian) Vilardo; devoted grandmother of Marcus Q. and Charles Lawrence; daughter of the late Carl and Nancy Gambino; dear sister of Marie (William) Woodburn and Nancy (Michael) Legg. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. Live services will be available for viewing via YouTube on Wednesday, September 16. A Celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's name can be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the Vilardo Family Scholarship Fund at Canisius High School or Canisius College. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertsfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.