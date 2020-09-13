Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeanne VILARDO
VILARDO - Jeanne
(nee Gambino)
Beloved wife of Hon. Lawrence J. Vilardo; loving mother of Dr. Brigid (Patrick) Vilardo Lyons, Lauren Marie (John Burton) and Alexander D. (Jillian) Vilardo; devoted grandmother of Marcus Q. and Charles Lawrence; daughter of the late Carl and Nancy Gambino; dear sister of Marie (William) Woodburn and Nancy (Michael) Legg. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. Live services will be available for viewing via YouTube on Wednesday, September 16. A Celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's name can be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the Vilardo Family Scholarship Fund at Canisius High School or Canisius College. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertsfuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.