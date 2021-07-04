Menu
Jeannette D. BLANKS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BLANKS - Jeannette D. (nee Bowers)
Of Buffalo, NY entered into eternal rest June 29, 2021. Darling wife of the late Samuel L. Blanks; devoted mother of the late Stephanie James; cherished grandmother of Bianca Blanks, Justin and Jayson James; loving daughter of the late James Perry and Sarah Gray Bowers; dear sister of the late Joseph, James Bowers, and Clearease Pringle; Louise (Clarence) Moody, Mary A. Ritter and Shirley (Leroy) Priester; three godchildren, Robert Hicks, Felicia Hopkins, Cassi L. (Jermaine) Brooks; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family hour will be held at Bethesda World Harvest International Church, 1365 Main St., Buffalo, on Wednesday from 10-11 AM, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
Love Monique Brown and Family
July 7, 2021
