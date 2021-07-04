BLANKS - Jeannette D. (nee Bowers)
Of Buffalo, NY entered into eternal rest June 29, 2021. Darling wife of the late Samuel L. Blanks; devoted mother of the late Stephanie James; cherished grandmother of Bianca Blanks, Justin and Jayson James; loving daughter of the late James Perry and Sarah Gray Bowers; dear sister of the late Joseph, James Bowers, and Clearease Pringle; Louise (Clarence) Moody, Mary A. Ritter and Shirley (Leroy) Priester; three godchildren, Robert Hicks, Felicia Hopkins, Cassi L. (Jermaine) Brooks; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family hour will be held at Bethesda World Harvest International Church, 1365 Main St., Buffalo, on Wednesday from 10-11 AM, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.