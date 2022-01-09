BUSH - Jeannette E.

(nee Mena)

Entered into rest on November 21, 2021. Born January 30, 1927 in Buffalo, NY. Jeannette was the devoted wife of the late Carl Bush, Jr.; beloved daughter of the late Jaber Mena and late Rhoda (née Milkie) Mena; dear sister of the late Gladys Mena and late Edwin Mena; treasured cousin of Ramon (Vita) Milkie, Mike Milkie and the late Elaine (late Hank) Jarocki (née Milkie) and their families; dear niece of the late Olga Schweiri (née Milkie) and the late Abdullah Milkie, cherished relative of many in Montreal, Canada and Bishmizzine, Lebanon. Jeannette was a loving stepmother to Carl III (Skip), Cynthia and Douglas Bush. She graduated from Lafayette High School in Buffalo, in 1944 and from Keystone College, PA, in 1947 with a Merchandising degree. Jeannette worked at the Olga S. Milkie dress shop on Delaware Ave., in Buffalo, and as a buyer for children's clothing at A.M.& A.'s for many years. She spent her later years in Glendale, CA, where she enjoyed boating and spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted member of St. Mark's Episcopal church. Jeannette was warm and welcoming to all and we rejoice in the memories of her beautiful presence in our lives.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.