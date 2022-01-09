BUSH - Jeannette E. (nee Mena) Entered into rest on November 21, 2021. Born January 30, 1927 in Buffalo, NY. Jeannette was the devoted wife of the late Carl Bush, Jr.; beloved daughter of the late Jaber Mena and late Rhoda (née Milkie) Mena; dear sister of the late Gladys Mena and late Edwin Mena; treasured cousin of Ramon (Vita) Milkie, Mike Milkie and the late Elaine (late Hank) Jarocki (née Milkie) and their families; dear niece of the late Olga Schweiri (née Milkie) and the late Abdullah Milkie, cherished relative of many in Montreal, Canada and Bishmizzine, Lebanon. Jeannette was a loving stepmother to Carl III (Skip), Cynthia and Douglas Bush. She graduated from Lafayette High School in Buffalo, in 1944 and from Keystone College, PA, in 1947 with a Merchandising degree. Jeannette worked at the Olga S. Milkie dress shop on Delaware Ave., in Buffalo, and as a buyer for children's clothing at A.M.& A.'s for many years. She spent her later years in Glendale, CA, where she enjoyed boating and spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted member of St. Mark's Episcopal church. Jeannette was warm and welcoming to all and we rejoice in the memories of her beautiful presence in our lives.