EASTERBROOK - Jeannette "Nettie" (nee Prudhomme) Age 97, September 20, 2020 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late H. Lloyd Easterbrook; devoted mother of David (Richard Bough) Easterbrook and Sharon Benton; adored grandmother of Cheryl (Christopher) Greene and the late Molly Benton; loving great-grandmother of James, Michael and Madison Greene; dear sister of the late Richard (late Norma) Prudhomme. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, 11-12 noon at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Nettie to the Kenmore Baptist Church where she was a longstanding and active member or Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels where she and her late husband Lloyd volunteered for many years. Face masks and social distancing required. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com