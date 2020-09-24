Menu
Jeannette "Nettie" EASTERBROOK
EASTERBROOK - Jeannette "Nettie" (nee Prudhomme)Age 97, September 20, 2020 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late H. Lloyd Easterbrook; devoted mother of David (Richard Bough) Easterbrook and Sharon Benton; adored grandmother of Cheryl (Christopher) Greene and the late Molly Benton; loving great-grandmother of James, Michael and Madison Greene; dear sister of the late Richard (late Norma) Prudhomme. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, 11-12 noon at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Nettie to the Kenmore Baptist Church where she was a longstanding and active member or Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels where she and her late husband Lloyd volunteered for many years. Face masks and social distancing required. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2020.
