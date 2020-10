SAMULSKI - Jeannette M.

October 14, 2020, passed away at the age of 90 after a brief illness. Mother of Eric. Survived by sister Sylvia, brother-in-law Alan, and nephews Michael, Todd and Mark. Memorial Mass to be held at St. Christopher's R.C. Church on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:30 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.