ERICKSON - Jeannine M.
(nee Louis )
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 17, 2021. Devoted wife of Randall S. Erickson; devoted mother of Roddy (Kassidy Moran) Maerten, Melinda (Ryan McCarthy) Erickson, and Justin (Samantha Syrell) Erickson; adored grandmother of Vincent Charles Erickson; loving daughter of the late Paul and June Louis; dear sister of David (Amy) Louis, Brian (Sandy) Louis, Alan Louis, and Susan (William) Sykela; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main Street, near Harlem Rd., on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, with a Memorial Service to begin at 7 PM. Please share memories and online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.