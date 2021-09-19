Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeannine M. ERICKSON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
ERICKSON - Jeannine M.
(nee Louis )
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 17, 2021. Devoted wife of Randall S. Erickson; devoted mother of Roddy (Kassidy Moran) Maerten, Melinda (Ryan McCarthy) Erickson, and Justin (Samantha Syrell) Erickson; adored grandmother of Vincent Charles Erickson; loving daughter of the late Paul and June Louis; dear sister of David (Amy) Louis, Brian (Sandy) Louis, Alan Louis, and Susan (William) Sykela; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main Street, near Harlem Rd., on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, with a Memorial Service to begin at 7 PM. Please share memories and online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Sep
23
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.