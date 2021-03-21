FINLAYSON - Jeffery R. March 17, 2021, age 46. Father of Gabrielle Wilkosz and Chloe Finlayson; son of Peter C. and Nancy R. (nee Binner) Finlayson; brother of Maura L. (Mike) Shaffer, James S. (Sharon) and the late Dennis Finlayson; also survived by nieces, nephews and his beloved dog and loving companion, Shamus. "Friend of bill W." Jeffery received his Master's in Art Education at RIT. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Nan and Pete,
Incredibly sad to hear of Jeff´s passing. No words suffice at such a difficult time. I miss and love you both. Would love to get connected. Liz
Liz Grace
December 20, 2021
I am sorry for your family's loss. My sincere thoughts and prayers for you all. May Jeff RIP.
Kathie LaPoma
August 17, 2021
What a tragic loss. High school wouldn't have been the same without Fin. Condolences to his parents. Bye Jeff.
Jesse slingerland
May 16, 2021
Love, Carrie & Joe DiFrancesco
March 26, 2021
Nancy and family just heard the news today about the loss of Jeff. So so sorry to hear. He was always so nice and polite to me at the dental office. He really was a very nice guy. Gone way to young. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Lori Huck Bumbaco
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I didn't know Jeff very well but I know he was well-loved and well liked. My condolences.
Mike Bourg
March 23, 2021
We were very saddened to hear if Jeff´s sudden passing. May he rest in eternal peace.
The Vaughan family
March 22, 2021
Ralph & Lorraine Yorio
March 22, 2021
Wayne and I are so sorry to hear of Jeff´s passing. Our thoughts are with your family.
Teri Muchow
March 21, 2021
I was so very sorry to read about you son´s passing. Please accept my deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers for peace and strength during this difficult time.
Linda Lewandowski
March 21, 2021
TO ALL OF JEFFS FAMILY OUR SINCERE CONDOLENCES AND PRAYERS .JEFF WAS A HARD WORKING STUDENT AND FOOTBALL PLAYER. REST IN PEACE.
JOHN CLARK
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss - many a memory growing up with Jeff, he was a good dude! Gone too young.....RIP Finlayson
Mike Cannistra
March 21, 2021
Dear Nancy & Peter, my deepest sympathy for you and the family. May God's loving presence comfort you during this time of loss. If you need anything please don't hesitate to call.