SZEFLER - Jeffery M.
Of Depew, suddenly, November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Denise (nee Petrasio); devoted father of Katelyn and Hanna; loving son of James and the late Catherine (nee Gawinski); dear brother of James (Annette) and Jason (Mischelle); cherished son-in-law of Julia and Frank Petrasio; survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster on Wednesday at 10 AM. Please understand that face coverings must be worn, six foot distancing and maximum capacity restrictions will be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding. Condolences shared at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.