Suddenly, October 21, 2020, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Kostelny) Deck; son of the late Albert and Virginia Deck; brother of Virginia Nelson, Wayne (Loreen), Kenneth, Brian and James (Rachel); also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 26th from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 9 AM in St. Matthews Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Erie Co. SPCA. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Oct
27
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
St. Matthews Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
