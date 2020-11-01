Menu
Jeffrey A. HAUSER
HAUSER - Jeffrey A.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Melissa (nee Page) Hauser; dearest father of Ryan and Kayci Hauser; son of the late Judith Agnew (late Charles) Faulkner; brother of James (late Lynn) and Joseph (Rene) Hauser; also survived, loved and admired by many relatives, co-workers and friends. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
