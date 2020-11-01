HAUSER - Jeffrey A.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Melissa (nee Page) Hauser; dearest father of Ryan and Kayci Hauser; son of the late Judith Agnew (late Charles) Faulkner; brother of James (late Lynn) and Joseph (Rene) Hauser; also survived, loved and admired by many relatives, co-workers and friends. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.