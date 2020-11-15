Borkowski, Sr. - Jeffrey
November 11, 2020. Beloved fiancée of Sharon Churchill; loving father of Lisa Borkowski, Angel Borkowski, Jefferey Borkowski Jr., and Jacob Borkowski; step-father of Lisa and Melissa Churchill; devoted grandfather of eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear brother of Dennis (Becky) Borkowski, Ricky (Sandra Kraft) Borkowski, Lawrence (Sharon) Borkowski, Veronica Hibbard and Timothy (Claurice) Borkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Buszka Funeral Home, Inc., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Monday from 4 to 8 PM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.