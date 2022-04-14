Menu
Jeffrey A. CAMPISI
CAMPISI - Jeffrey A.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly April 12, 2022. Loving son of Diane and the late Louis Campisi; dear brother of Raechel Campisi and the late Eric Jason Hurst; cherished grandson of the late Louis (Rae) Campisi and the late Robert (late Patricia) Seelbach; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (April 16th) from 2-6 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 14, 2022.
