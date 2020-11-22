Menu
Jeffrey D. LIEBEL
LIEBEL - Jeffrey D.
Suddenly, November 13, 2020, age 65; beloved husband of Laura A. (nee Foley) Liebel; devoted father of Leslie (Marcus) Rembowicz, Meghan (Justin) Hockemeyer, Ally (Trevor) Clark, Troy Liebel; loving grandfather of Kegan; brother of the late Robert Liebel; he will be sadly missed by his dog, Seeley, and many family and friends. All services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If so desired, memorials may be made in Jeff's memory to the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper at 721 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or bnwaterkeeper.org. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Jeff's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
