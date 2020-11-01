CONLON - Jeffrey F.
Of Buffalo; entered into rest October 25, 2020. Loving son of Carole (Roy M. Priestley) Conlon and the late Arthur Conlon; cherished father of James (Jessica) Conlon, Justin Conlon and Caitlin Conlon; dear brother of Kevin (Carol Larson) Conlon and Catherine (Roger) Jackson; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home, 35 Rt. 54 East Lake Road, Penn Yan, NY 14527 where Jeffrey spent his final days wrapped in loving care of family, staff and volunteers. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.