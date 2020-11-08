Garringer - Jeffrey G.
October 30, 2020 of Derby, NY. Beloved husband of the late Ida (nee Tirone) Garringer; devoted father of Peter (Linda), Jesse (Laurie), and Jeffrey (Maureen) Garringer; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Julie (Christopher) Wyrobek, Heidi (Anthony) Burke, Alyssa (David) Jastrzebski, Ryan (Allison), and Kristen Garringer; loving brother of the late Gladys (Jerome) Glose, Nellie Lewis, Wallace, Pearl (Ramon) Bogardus, and Donald Garringer; also survived by four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.