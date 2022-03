GIANCARLO, Jeffrey - Five years have passed since no farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. But we thank you for all the love, happiness and laughter you shared in all our lives. You're in our hearts and prayers everyday and will never be forgotten. Love, MOM, DAD, OLIVIA, DAWN, DEBBIE, DENISE, JACK AND FAMILIES







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.