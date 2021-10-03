Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey L. HEMLINE
FUNERAL HOME
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY
HEMLINE - Jeffrey L.
Suddenly, Sept 29, 2021, of Clarence, NY. Survived by and loved beyond measure by Joanne Raczka, longtime partner; cousins Michael (Kathy) George, Chuck McNiff, Connie (Tim) Darling and their families; also many dear friends. Beloved son of the late Rita M (Etzold) and Edward W Hemline; loving father of the late Alexander; husband of the late Colleen (Lennon); former husband of Suzanne (Latuca). Friends received Friday, October 8th, 3-6 PM at SHEPARD BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main St., Clarence. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Jeff retired as Town of Clarence Deputy Superintendent of Highways after 42 years of service. Please share condolences at ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street, Clarence, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sincere sympathy. He was a good friend to Ted.
Kathy Donner
October 12, 2021
Joanne , offering my deepest sympathy to you on your loss . My heart goes out to you and Mike and Chuck . I knew him as family many years while in the family . Always a respectful person that went through to much in life .
Darlene McNiff
Family
October 4, 2021
Thanks for the memories see you latter.
Garry Daigler
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results