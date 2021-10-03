HEMLINE - Jeffrey L.
Suddenly, Sept 29, 2021, of Clarence, NY. Survived by and loved beyond measure by Joanne Raczka, longtime partner; cousins Michael (Kathy) George, Chuck McNiff, Connie (Tim) Darling and their families; also many dear friends. Beloved son of the late Rita M (Etzold) and Edward W Hemline; loving father of the late Alexander; husband of the late Colleen (Lennon); former husband of Suzanne (Latuca). Friends received Friday, October 8th, 3-6 PM at SHEPARD BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main St., Clarence. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Jeff retired as Town of Clarence Deputy Superintendent of Highways after 42 years of service. Please share condolences at ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.