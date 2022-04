HEMLINE - Jeffrey L.Suddenly, Sept 29, 2021, of Clarence, NY. Survived by and loved beyond measure by Joanne Raczka, longtime partner; cousins Michael (Kathy) George, Chuck McNiff, Connie (Tim) Darling and their families; also many dear friends. Beloved son of the late Rita M (Etzold) and Edward W Hemline; loving father of the late Alexander; husband of the late Colleen (Lennon); former husband of Suzanne (Latuca). Friends received Friday, October 8th, 3-6 PM at SHEPARD BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main St., Clarence. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Jeff retired as Town of Clarence Deputy Superintendent of Highways after 42 years of service. Please share condolences at ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com