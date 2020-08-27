Menu
Jeffrey J. BIELECKI
BIELECKI - Jeffrey J.
August 25, 2020. Beloved son of the late Richard and Arlene; dear brother of Richard (Marian Needham), Babette (Brian) Clayback, Wayne and Brian (Sara); also survived by nieces and nephews, Katherine, Jacob, David, Zachary, Matthew and Arlena; loving nephew of Marsha Hibit and best friend of Bob Ciepiela. Family and friends may call Thursday 3-7 PM KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 11 AM at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble of church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Mission.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.
