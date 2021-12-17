Menu
Jeffrey J. JANDZINSKI
JANDZINSKI - Jeffrey J.
December 13, 2021; beloved son of Anne Marie (nee Surowiec) Jandzinski; dearest brother of Jill (Kevin) Fox and Janet (Jason) Hill; devoted uncle to Kenny, Carolyn, Josie and Joshua; also survived by his father John J. Jandzinski. The family will be present Sunday, December 19th from 3 to 7 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY. Family and friends are invited to assemble Monday at 9:30 AM to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, One St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffrey's name may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Please be mindful that masks must be worn for all services. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Dec
20
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
One St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janet Hill
Family
December 17, 2021
Janet Hill
Family
December 17, 2021
The best big brother a girl could have! I will love you and miss you forever.
Janet Hill
Family
December 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
BOB AND NANCY ALLEN, KEITH AND LISA
Friend
December 17, 2021
To soon my friend, far too soon....
Daniel I. Sheff
Friend
December 17, 2021
