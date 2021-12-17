JANDZINSKI - Jeffrey J.
December 13, 2021; beloved son of Anne Marie (nee Surowiec) Jandzinski; dearest brother of Jill (Kevin) Fox and Janet (Jason) Hill; devoted uncle to Kenny, Carolyn, Josie and Joshua; also survived by his father John J. Jandzinski. The family will be present Sunday, December 19th from 3 to 7 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY. Family and friends are invited to assemble Monday at 9:30 AM to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, One St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffrey's name may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Please be mindful that masks must be worn for all services. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 17, 2021.