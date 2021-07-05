JUREWICZ - Jeffrey R.
Of Lancaster, NY, suddenly on July 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Roberta "Robin" (Schadt); loving stepfather of Richard (Michelle) Schulz and Michael Schulz; grandpa of McKenna, Bellashea, Natalie, Connor, and Avery Schulz; loving brother of Harold (Sandra), Timothy (Cynthia), Deborah (late David) Ware, Donald Jr., and the late Tammie Ensminger; stepbrother of Tammy, Donald, and the late Patricia; brother-in-law of Mark Schadt; special uncle to Breanna Jurewicz; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY 14086 Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where service will be held Wednesday morning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lancaster Animal Shelter at 525 Pavement Rd., Lancaster, NY 14086. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2021.