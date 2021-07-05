Menu
Jeffrey R. JUREWICZ
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
JUREWICZ - Jeffrey R.
Of Lancaster, NY, suddenly on July 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Roberta "Robin" (Schadt); loving stepfather of Richard (Michelle) Schulz and Michael Schulz; grandpa of McKenna, Bellashea, Natalie, Connor, and Avery Schulz; loving brother of Harold (Sandra), Timothy (Cynthia), Deborah (late David) Ware, Donald Jr., and the late Tammie Ensminger; stepbrother of Tammy, Donald, and the late Patricia; brother-in-law of Mark Schadt; special uncle to Breanna Jurewicz; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY 14086 Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where service will be held Wednesday morning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lancaster Animal Shelter at 525 Pavement Rd., Lancaster, NY 14086. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Jul
7
Service
10:00a.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roberta so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you still. Evelyn
evelyn wolfe
July 23, 2021
So sorry to hear this Robin. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Sue and Kevin Schadt
Family
July 6, 2021
Robin,
May God hold you in His arms and walk with you through this time. ❤ Amen.
Kathy Brogan
Friend
July 6, 2021
My husband, my love, my life, you were my everything. Thanks to you my life became complete. my heart will always be with you.
Love now and forever your wife xxxxxxooooooooo
Wife Jurewicz
July 4, 2021
Robin my heart breaks for you continue to look up praying for you and your family love you
LINDA TOWER
Friend
July 3, 2021
