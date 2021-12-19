Menu
Jeffrey M. "Jeff" KELLY
1963 - 2021
KELLY - Jeffrey M. "Jeff"
58, of Orlando, Florida returned to his heavenly home on December 9th, 2021. Survived by his wife Sarah "Sally" J. Kelly, best dad ever to Jennifer R. (Kevin) Kelly, and Joseph W. Kelly; son of the late James (Margaret) Kelly and Joan R. (Phil) Esposito; brother of Jill (Michael) McCormick and the late Joanne L. Crissey; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at COMPASSIONATE CREMATIONS & FUNERALS in Oviedo, Florida on December 18, 2021 at 1:00. Memorial contributions may be made to the Suncoast Basset Rescue.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
