BENJAMIN - Jeffrey L.

"Vilda Chaya" Arrived June 24, 1945. Departed September 25, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and friends. Attended Riverside High School and Graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Hard Knocks. He was a jack of ALL TRADES and a MASTER of DEFYING the IMPOSSIBLE. Survived by three sons; one daughter; four grandsons; and one granddaughter; as well as his motley crew of affiliations, friends, foes, and acquaintances he collected through his life being The VIKING.





