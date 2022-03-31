LINDAMAN - Jeffrey Paul
Of Lockport, entered into rest on Monday, March 28, 2022. Beloved husband of Sandy; devoted father to Samuel and Logan; loving son of John and (Lisa) Lindaman, Kathleen (John) Callahan; brother of Karl (Lynn) Lindaman, and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Jeff was an outgoing fun loving, dedicated family man, he loved being outside camping or riding one of his many toys, building and tinkering. Services and burial were private. Due to allergies Jeff's family has requested no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to KIA memorial roadmarch (local Veteran's nonprofit), donate at https://www.kiamemorialmarch.com/donations/donate
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.