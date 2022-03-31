Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey Paul LINDAMAN
LINDAMAN - Jeffrey Paul
Of Lockport, entered into rest on Monday, March 28, 2022. Beloved husband of Sandy; devoted father to Samuel and Logan; loving son of John and (Lisa) Lindaman, Kathleen (John) Callahan; brother of Karl (Lynn) Lindaman, and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Jeff was an outgoing fun loving, dedicated family man, he loved being outside camping or riding one of his many toys, building and tinkering. Services and burial were private. Due to allergies Jeff's family has requested no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to KIA memorial roadmarch (local Veteran's nonprofit), donate at https://www.kiamemorialmarch.com/donations/donate.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.