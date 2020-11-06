MOORHOUSE - Jeffrey M.
Jeff drove his final lap through the checkered flag on November 3, 2020 at the age 48. Beloved husband of Tammy L. (nee Przysucha) Moorhouse; devoted father of Dylan and Shelby Moorhouse; dearest son of Richard (Susan) Moorhouse and Gail Moorhouse; loving brother of Cherie (Joseph) Lundin; dear son- in-law of Linda and the late Joseph Przysucha; cherished brother-in-law of Tracy (Jeffrey) Hausrath, Tricia (Jeffrey) Dombrowski, and Tonya Newton; he will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Monday at 8:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeffrey's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or The ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter at www.web.alsa.org
. Jeff adored spending time with his family, especially watching his kids play sports. He loved NASCAR, was an amateur race care driver with the Cup Lite Series, and enjoyed working on cars. Please share memories and condolences on Jeffrey's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 6, 2020.