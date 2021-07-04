MARQUART - Jeffrey R.
Passed away June 30, 2021 at age 63. Longtime companion of Lori Baranyi; son of Jean and the late Robert Marquart; brother of Deborah (Peter) Reinhardt, Keith (Kelly) Marquart, Lynne (Donald) Hoelscher, Laurie (George) Neenos, Gary (Hope) Marquart, Cheryl (Michael) Cooper, Gail (Thomas) Kubiniec, and Pam (Kenneth) O'Neill; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeff was well known in the automotive trade having a successful business as a vehicle damage appraiser and he was also employed with Preferred Mutual Ins., Co., as an outside claims specialist. Services held privately by the family. Donations may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.