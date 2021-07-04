Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey R. MARQUART
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
MARQUART - Jeffrey R.
Passed away June 30, 2021 at age 63. Longtime companion of Lori Baranyi; son of Jean and the late Robert Marquart; brother of Deborah (Peter) Reinhardt, Keith (Kelly) Marquart, Lynne (Donald) Hoelscher, Laurie (George) Neenos, Gary (Hope) Marquart, Cheryl (Michael) Cooper, Gail (Thomas) Kubiniec, and Pam (Kenneth) O'Neill; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeff was well known in the automotive trade having a successful business as a vehicle damage appraiser and he was also employed with Preferred Mutual Ins., Co., as an outside claims specialist. Services held privately by the family. Donations may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.mesnekoff.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about Jeff may your memories help you through this difficult time.
Nancy Roba
Friend
July 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss, prayers to the family. Jeff was a pleasure to work with in the auto industry.
Barbara Kinnaird
Work
July 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Lori and Jeffrey's Family during this most difficult time
Mary Jo Newell MFSH
July 6, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Jeff. A friend of my brothers. He was so nice!
Janet Squelch-Garton
Friend
July 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Marty & Anne Stengel
Friend
July 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
STEVEN COOPER
Friend
July 5, 2021
So very sorry to read about Jeff´s passing . He was an amazing person will never forget his heart of hold
Holly Hanssel
Friend
July 4, 2021
Thinking of you all and sending my prayers.
Mary Jo Suffoletta
Other
July 4, 2021
I am truly sad this happened to Jeff I know that there are many memories my cousins and family are holding on to now. Prayers for cousin Jeff and family Love cousin Linda
Linda Buckley Bruno
July 4, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Jeff. My thoughts and prayers to entire Marquart Family. Lots of great memories.
Pete Benzino
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results