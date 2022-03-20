Menu
Jeffrey Steven NOODY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
NOODY - Jeffrey Steven
Entered into rest suddenly due to natural causes February 26, 2022. Loving son of Renee (Ron) Kaznowski; dear brother of Joseph B. Noody; cherished grandson of Raymond and Jeanette Pokigo; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1-3 PM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow. Jeffrey will be remembered for his love of art, which led him to pursue a career in graphic design. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeffrey's honor to Arts Services, Inc. of WNY, 2495 Main St. Suite 422, Buffalo 14214. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
