Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey N. NYITRAI
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
NYITRAI - Jeffrey N.
December 18, 2021; of Hamburg, NY. Loving husband of Ann (Kruger) Nyitrai.Beloved father of Kelly (Thomas) Bohlen and Andrea (Andrew Bermel) Nyitrai. Cherished Pop Pop of Bennett Robert, Henry Jeffrey and Maxwell Andrew Bohlen. Brother of Robert (JoAnne) and the late Steven P. Jr (Joan) Nyitrai. Son-in-law of Donald and Jane Kruger. Survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined.Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Transplant & Cellular Center, 665 Elm Street Buffalo, NY 14203 Arrangements by the Donald M. Demmerlry Funeral home. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Condolences to Ann and Family.
Bob Ganey
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results