NYITRAI - Jeffrey N.
December 18, 2021; of Hamburg, NY. Loving husband of Ann (Kruger) Nyitrai.Beloved father of Kelly (Thomas) Bohlen and Andrea (Andrew Bermel) Nyitrai. Cherished Pop Pop of Bennett Robert, Henry Jeffrey and Maxwell Andrew Bohlen. Brother of Robert (JoAnne) and the late Steven P. Jr (Joan) Nyitrai. Son-in-law of Donald and Jane Kruger. Survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined.Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Transplant & Cellular Center, 665 Elm Street Buffalo, NY 14203 Arrangements by the Donald M. Demmerlry Funeral home. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.