Jeffrey Alan POPE
March 28, 2022, of Williamsville, NY, age 61. Beloved husband of Laura (nee Miller) Pope. Devoted father of Tiffany (Martin Mann) Pope and the late Nicholas Pope. Cherished grandfather of Jaden Phillips. Loving son of Shirley (late Herbert) Schlossin and the late Lawrence Pope. Dear brother of Matthew (Elizabeth) Pope and Leonard (Debra) Pope. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Care of WNY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.
