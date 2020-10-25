Menu
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on October 16, 2020. Loving son of Marcia S. Diemunsch (nee Tripi) and the late Robert M. (Kathy) Altemus; beloved husband of Sheila Altemus; devoted father of Jessica Altemus, Jenna Altemus and Jeffrey (Lynae) Altemus Jr.; cherished grandfather of Kylisa Wurthmann, Braden Diebel, Willow Cedeno, Kai Fears, Robert Altemus, and Penelope Cedeno; dear brother of Jennifer Parry and the late Robert Altemus; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
