Jeffrey SCHEBELL "Jeff" SANTERSERO
1971 - 2021
49, of North Tonawanda, suddenly, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Jeff was born in North Tonawanda, on December 30, 1971 to Michael and Amelia (Schebell) Santersero. Jeff was a University of Buffalo graduate with a degree in Graphic communication and Art History. Jeff was employed at Sumitomo Rubber USA (Dunlop Tire). In his spare time he enjoyed classic cars and spending time with family and friends. Jeff was predeceased by his uncles Danny Santersero, and William (Irma) Santersero, and Butch Schebell. Jeff is survived by his parents Michael and Amelia (Schebell) Santersero; brother of Michael (Lisa) and Shawn Santersero; uncle of Erica Santersero; nephew of Susan Chabala Capannola, Nancy (Wayne) Astle, Ann Louise (Richard) Kramarczyk, Mary (Tom) Koban; also survived by cousins and friends. Private Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME. Guest registry at Wattengel.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
