SHEARER - Jeffrey A., # 12
Unexpectedly, September 14, 2021 at age 52. Loving father of Peyton, Drew and Brady; beloved son of Nancy (nee Blecharski) and the late Andrew; dear brother of Michelle (Mario) Auda; treasured grandson of the late Jane and Hank Blecharski and the late Catherine and Andrew Shearer; nephew of Sharon; cousin of Brian and Keith Okonzak. He loved sports, especially football as an athlete, spectator, and coach. He was an avid music lover, boater, traveler, stepper and pickleball player. He had a character unexpressed by words alone but made everyone around him feel special. Jeffrey graduated from Lancaster High School, earned his undergraduate degree from Buffalo State College where he studied physical education, coaching, and sociology and played quarterback for the Buffalo State Bengals. He also earned his Executive MBA from the School of Management at University at Buffalo. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 2nd, from 6 PM-10 PM, at The Falconwood, at Beaver Island State Park. The service will begin at 7 PM and Celebration of Life will follow with photos, music, and joyful memories shared by all. Any and all are welcome to join us in celebrating Jeffrey's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.