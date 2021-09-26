Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey A. SHEARER
ABOUT
Lancaster High School
SHEARER - Jeffrey A., # 12
Unexpectedly, September 14, 2021 at age 52. Loving father of Peyton, Drew and Brady; beloved son of Nancy (nee Blecharski) and the late Andrew; dear brother of Michelle (Mario) Auda; treasured grandson of the late Jane and Hank Blecharski and the late Catherine and Andrew Shearer; nephew of Sharon; cousin of Brian and Keith Okonzak. He loved sports, especially football as an athlete, spectator, and coach. He was an avid music lover, boater, traveler, stepper and pickleball player. He had a character unexpressed by words alone but made everyone around him feel special. Jeffrey graduated from Lancaster High School, earned his undergraduate degree from Buffalo State College where he studied physical education, coaching, and sociology and played quarterback for the Buffalo State Bengals. He also earned his Executive MBA from the School of Management at University at Buffalo. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 2nd, from 6 PM-10 PM, at The Falconwood, at Beaver Island State Park. The service will begin at 7 PM and Celebration of Life will follow with photos, music, and joyful memories shared by all. Any and all are welcome to join us in celebrating Jeffrey's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
The Falconwood, at Beaver Island State Park
NY
Oct
2
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
The Falconwood, at Beaver Island State Park
NY
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 28, 2021
Jeff R.I.P my friend, You were such a joy to be around, always laughing and a smile on your face, have some fun up there, now your home with our lord, Jesus Christ
tina m mancinelli
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results