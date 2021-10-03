Dad, I do not even know where to begin. This all feels like someone else's life, not mine. You are an independent, funny, intelligent, loving, stubborn person and I am going to miss you so much. You will live on in our hearts and humor as well as your artwork which is truly amazing and we will treasure it forever. I know that you are finally at peace with mom and that brings me peace. Love, Jaine

Jaine October 6, 2021