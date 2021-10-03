Menu
Jeffrey Alan THOMAS
THOMAS - Jeffrey Alan
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 26, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Charlene (nee Mancini) Thomas. Devoted father of Jaine (Jason) Brieden and Amande (Edward) Thomas-Gideon. Adored grandfather of Kade Brieden, and Brayden and Brielle Gideon. Loving son of the late Llewelyn and Betty Thomas. Dear brother of Jim, Judy, Jerol and the late Joel. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are glad that Jeff had his girls with him as he left this earth to reunite with his wife. He was a wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Marie and Tina Bartlett
Friend
October 10, 2021
I didn't have the honor of meeting Thomas, but he raised one of the kindest people I know. His legacy of Character & Faith lives on in his children.
John
October 6, 2021
We send our deepest condolences to your family. We are glad you were so near to him when he needed you most.
The Nava Family
Friend
October 6, 2021
Dad, I do not even know where to begin. This all feels like someone else's life, not mine. You are an independent, funny, intelligent, loving, stubborn person and I am going to miss you so much. You will live on in our hearts and humor as well as your artwork which is truly amazing and we will treasure it forever. I know that you are finally at peace with mom and that brings me peace. Love, Jaine
Jaine
October 6, 2021
To the Thomas family, I am sorry for your loss. I have known the entire Thomas for over 50 years and Jeff was a great guy.
Blane Kelly
October 3, 2021
