THOMAS - Jeffrey Alan
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 26, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Charlene (nee Mancini) Thomas. Devoted father of Jaine (Jason) Brieden and Amande (Edward) Thomas-Gideon. Adored grandfather of Kade Brieden, and Brayden and Brielle Gideon. Loving son of the late Llewelyn and Betty Thomas. Dear brother of Jim, Judy, Jerol and the late Joel. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.