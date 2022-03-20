TURZILLO - Jeffrey J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 18, 2022. Beloved husband of Elizabeth M. "Liz" (nee Dommer) Turzillo; loving son of Betty (nee Abbey) and the late John Turzillo; dear brother of the late Carol (Jerry) Bialaszewski and Nancy (Ted) Welch; cherished uncle of Alison (Scott) Harr, Jennifer (Daniel) Stark, Emilie Welch, Julie (Ryan) Watts, Ryan (Sarah) Bialaszewski; fond great-uncle of John, Sophia and Logan; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Jeffrey was an active member of HVFD for over 34 years, served as Captain on several committees and was current Chairman of the Audit and Finance Department. He enjoyed cooking, BBQing, cars and car shows. He loved the Bills and NCAA basketball, loved to travel, whether local to Amish country or the Caribbean to visit friends. He loved riding his bike with the wind through his hair. He was known as the "Mayor" of Old Lakeview Rd. and "JT". Peace. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.