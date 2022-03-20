Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey J. TURZILLO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
TURZILLO - Jeffrey J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 18, 2022. Beloved husband of Elizabeth M. "Liz" (nee Dommer) Turzillo; loving son of Betty (nee Abbey) and the late John Turzillo; dear brother of the late Carol (Jerry) Bialaszewski and Nancy (Ted) Welch; cherished uncle of Alison (Scott) Harr, Jennifer (Daniel) Stark, Emilie Welch, Julie (Ryan) Watts, Ryan (Sarah) Bialaszewski; fond great-uncle of John, Sophia and Logan; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Jeffrey was an active member of HVFD for over 34 years, served as Captain on several committees and was current Chairman of the Audit and Finance Department. He enjoyed cooking, BBQing, cars and car shows. He loved the Bills and NCAA basketball, loved to travel, whether local to Amish country or the Caribbean to visit friends. He loved riding his bike with the wind through his hair. He was known as the "Mayor" of Old Lakeview Rd. and "JT". Peace. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.