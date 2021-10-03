Menu
Jenaro GARCIA
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
GARCIA - Jenaro
September 28, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Harran) Garcia; loving father of Marisa Garcia (John Patterson) and Alica (Matthew) Elderkin; grandfather of Mariah Garcia (Matthew Hendra), Zachary Joseph, Benjamin Berry and Maverick Joseph; also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services will be held Monday at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY at 2 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
