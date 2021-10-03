GARCIA - Jenaro

September 28, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Harran) Garcia; loving father of Marisa Garcia (John Patterson) and Alica (Matthew) Elderkin; grandfather of Mariah Garcia (Matthew Hendra), Zachary Joseph, Benjamin Berry and Maverick Joseph; also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services will be held Monday at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY at 2 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.